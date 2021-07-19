Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Midwest Holding Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MDWT)

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Midwest in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Midwest’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $6.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 million.

NASDAQ MDWT opened at $39.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.04. Midwest has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $126.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Midwest in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Midwest by 33,075.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Midwest in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Midwest in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Midwest in the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. It also provides investment advisory and related asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and a cloud-based policy administration solution for annuity and life insurance products.

