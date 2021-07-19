Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Wells Fargo & Company Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Wednesday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s FY2021 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.70.

WFC opened at $44.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

