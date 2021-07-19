Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Truist Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TFC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

NYSE TFC opened at $54.39 on Monday. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $62.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,430,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823,712 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,158,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,655 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,621,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,126,000 after acquiring an additional 469,307 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,307,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,009,289,000 after acquiring an additional 133,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,487,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $903,251,000 after acquiring an additional 266,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,195 shares of company stock valued at $410,568. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

