Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Raised by Analyst

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.36. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ FY2021 earnings at $9.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.79 EPS.

APD has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.67.

Shares of APD opened at $285.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

