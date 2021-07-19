Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Lowered by Cormark

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALS. Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Altius Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.94.

ALS opened at C$16.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.91. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of C$9.63 and a twelve month high of C$19.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$696.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.64.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -69.93%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

