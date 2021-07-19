Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for American Express Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of American Express in a research note issued on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now forecasts that the payment services company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Express’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

AXP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Express from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. began coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Express from $158.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on American Express from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.16.

Shares of AXP opened at $170.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $136.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.59. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $174.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in American Express by 3.8% during the first quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,856 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 1.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 0.8% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in American Express by 2.2% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,511 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $1,640,300.00. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,555,336.20. Insiders have sold a total of 63,438 shares of company stock worth $6,607,836 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

