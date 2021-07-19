Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Raised by Analyst

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Tower in a report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.27. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Tower’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.21 EPS.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AMT. Citigroup lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.18.

Shares of AMT opened at $282.46 on Monday. American Tower has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $284.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.03. The firm has a market cap of $128.18 billion, a PE ratio of 65.54, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $431,000. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the second quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 4,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of American Tower by 21.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 57,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,533,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Tower news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,612 shares of company stock worth $17,312,747 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.19%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

