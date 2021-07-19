Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Bank of America in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on BAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Shares of BAC opened at $37.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $324.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.32.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.7% during the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.