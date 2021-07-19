Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Increased by Raymond James

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrick Gold in a report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABX. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold to C$38.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.50 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday. CSFB set a C$28.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.55.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at C$26.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$23.63 and a 52-week high of C$41.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.74 billion and a PE ratio of 15.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.62.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.79 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total value of C$1,138,497.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,787,536.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 19.04%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

