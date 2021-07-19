Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Reduced by Analyst (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report released on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2 billion.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CP. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$587.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$112.00 to C$105.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$321.82.

TSE:CP opened at C$91.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$126.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.38. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of C$71.78 and a one year high of C$100.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.86%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.