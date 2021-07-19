Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Citigroup Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.53. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on C. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.92.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $66.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.63. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $138.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of C. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

