Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Delta Air Lines in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.25). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.35) EPS.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $40.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.97. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.43) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 13,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.