Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Galiano Gold Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSEMKT:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Galiano Gold in a research note issued on Friday, July 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins cut shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 price target on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.30 to C$1.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.94.

GAU stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18. The company has a market cap of $229.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAU. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Galiano Gold during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Galiano Gold by 289.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 44,371 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Galiano Gold during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Galiano Gold by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,592,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,328,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Galiano Gold by 657.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 481,007 shares during the period. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

