Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s FY2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KRC. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.27.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $70.38 on Monday. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $74.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.32.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 70.66%. The business had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 53.91%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,178,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $930,524,000 after buying an additional 705,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $519,872,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,683,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,780,000 after buying an additional 407,831 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,208,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,961,000 after buying an additional 1,426,816 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,917,000 after buying an additional 77,943 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

