Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Decreased by KeyCorp

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for LeMaitre Vascular in a report released on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LMAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $55.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.34. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $35.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.55 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director David B. Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $953,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,173.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $50,816.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,944.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,372. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.