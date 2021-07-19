Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Raised by Analyst

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.51. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MS. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.68.

MS stock opened at $91.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $94.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $722,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 24.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 190,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,477,000 after buying an additional 37,220 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 208.3% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.