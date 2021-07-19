Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.21. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on USB. Citigroup boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.10.

Shares of USB stock opened at $57.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.68. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 16.0% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 31,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at $58,575,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. Insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

