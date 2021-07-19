Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Raised by Analyst

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.14. Wedbush also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

USB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.10.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $57.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $85.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $1,131,897.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,179,287.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

