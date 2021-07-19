Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings per share of $4.51 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $18.78 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

NYSE:UNH opened at $419.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.98. The firm has a market cap of $396.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $289.64 and a 1 year high of $425.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,301 shares of company stock worth $6,091,573 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,318,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,407 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 99.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,137,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $795,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,032,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,094 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

