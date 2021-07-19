Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Decreased by Truist Securiti

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings of $4.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s FY2021 earnings at $18.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $21.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $24.02 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

UNH has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $419.70 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $289.64 and a twelve month high of $425.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.98. The firm has a market cap of $396.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.25, for a total transaction of $1,601,000.00. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,301 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,573. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

