Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Wells Fargo & Company Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.97. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

WFC opened at $44.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.40. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.