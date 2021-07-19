Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Dollar General Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Dollar General in a report released on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.84. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock.

DG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.35.

NYSE:DG opened at $222.17 on Monday. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The company has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.90.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $2,049,894.00. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $1,029,084,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $563,208,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,501,000 after buying an additional 914,802 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 803.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 983,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,142,000 after buying an additional 874,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $142,597,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

