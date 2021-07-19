Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Issued By B. Riley

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Alcoa in a report issued on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alcoa from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.36.

AA stock opened at $32.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 2.64. Alcoa has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $44.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $7,833,797.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 534,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,583,714.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 12,260 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $433,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,061.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,639 shares of company stock worth $10,127,456 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alcoa by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,426,000 after buying an additional 1,230,807 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alcoa by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,218,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,910 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Alcoa by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,422,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,652,000 after purchasing an additional 435,352 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,958,000 after purchasing an additional 250,768 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,114,000 after purchasing an additional 136,678 shares during the period.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

