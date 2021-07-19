Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Increased by Raymond James

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Superior Plus in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.25 target price on the stock.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

SPB has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Superior Plus to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Plus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.83.

Shares of TSE:SPB opened at C$15.68 on Monday. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$11.24 and a 52-week high of C$16.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.31.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.30). The firm had revenue of C$839.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$743.50 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is currently 93.87%.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.92 per share, with a total value of C$29,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,403 shares in the company, valued at C$453,612.76.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.