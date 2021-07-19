Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for WestRock Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for WestRock in a report released on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.34.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WRK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. WestRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

WestRock stock opened at $49.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.52. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in WestRock by 30.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in WestRock in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 2.4% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 78,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in WestRock by 6.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 31,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

