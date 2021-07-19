QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Hits New 12-Month High at $87.82

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.82 and last traded at $87.00, with a volume of 2308 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair downgraded shares of QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of QAD in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.73%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QAD during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in QAD in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in QAD by 511.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in QAD in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in QAD by 572.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.74% of the company’s stock.

QAD Company Profile (NASDAQ:QADA)

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

