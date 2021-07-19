QCR (QCRH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $65.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.17 million. On average, analysts expect QCR to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $47.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.51. QCR has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The company has a market cap of $745.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. QCR’s payout ratio is 6.06%.

QCRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

