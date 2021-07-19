QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $562.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) will post $562.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $567.30 million and the lowest is $547.80 million. QIAGEN posted sales of $443.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow QIAGEN.
QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.57 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in QIAGEN by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $47.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.34. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $45.33 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.97.
About QIAGEN
QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.
