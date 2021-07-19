Qtum Trading Down 24.7% Over Last Week (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Qtum has a total market cap of $484.88 million and approximately $130.92 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qtum has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.92 or 0.00016601 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 56.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,578,460 coins and its circulating supply is 98,544,657 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

