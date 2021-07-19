Qualtrics International (XM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.39 million. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect Qualtrics International to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

XM opened at $36.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.03. Qualtrics International has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $57.28. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.88.

In related news, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $208,799.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 515,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,287,669.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $611,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 224,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,965,118 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualtrics International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.78.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

