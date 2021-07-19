Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by American Capital Management Inc.

American Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,650 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the period. Qualys accounts for about 2.0% of American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. American Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.63% of Qualys worth $67,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Qualys by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 934,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Qualys by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 788,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,578,000 after buying an additional 201,232 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Qualys by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 728,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,368,000 after buying an additional 53,908 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 602,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,144,000 after buying an additional 45,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Qualys by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,781,000 after buying an additional 64,162 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.78.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $738,479.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,723,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $990,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,681,384.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,470. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.11. 4,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,785. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.23.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.50). Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.17 million. Analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

