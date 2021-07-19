Quant (QNT) Price Tops $66.41

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. Quant has a market cap of $801.76 million and $10.01 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can now be bought for about $66.41 or 0.00216019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000190 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001130 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $243.44 or 0.00791852 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official website is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

