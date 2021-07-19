QunQun Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 19th. During the last week, QunQun has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One QunQun coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QunQun has a total market cap of $3.77 million and $152,997.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QunQun Coin Profile

QunQun is a coin. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

