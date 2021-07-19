Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Short Interest Update

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the June 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 798,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 13,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $155,812.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,801.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $83,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,657,837 shares in the company, valued at $60,829,829.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,535 shares of company stock worth $590,831 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $8,180,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,506,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Quotient Technology by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 39,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 23,766 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUOT stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.39. 697,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,582. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. Quotient Technology has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The company has a market capitalization of $970.03 million, a P/E ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.98 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Quotient Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

