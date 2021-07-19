QVT Financial LP Purchases New Position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

QVT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 62,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000. QVT Financial LP owned approximately 0.09% of Mersana Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of MRSN stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.08. 12,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,990. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.42% and a negative net margin of 12,779.23%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 1,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $25,649.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,321 shares in the company, valued at $453,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $65,262.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,105.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,310 shares of company stock valued at $179,342. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.