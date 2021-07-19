QVT Financial LP Raises Stock Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

QVT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,396 shares during the period. Iovance Biotherapeutics comprises about 1.3% of QVT Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. QVT Financial LP owned about 0.39% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $18,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period.

Shares of IOVA stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $22.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,692. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.09.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IOVA. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

