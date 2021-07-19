Rage Fan Market Capitalization Achieves $431,354.72 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 31% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Rage Fan has a market cap of $431,354.72 and $41,603.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rage Fan has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00035633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00095511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00143011 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,241.47 or 1.00196819 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,614,770 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

