Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $8.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RRC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Range Resources from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.68.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $14.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.84. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $517,204.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,472.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $1,471,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 931,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,054,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 172.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

