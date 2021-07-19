Range Resources (RRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Range Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Range Resources stock opened at $14.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.84. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $17.47.

In other Range Resources news, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $583,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,737.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $354,845.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on RRC shares. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on Range Resources from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, raised their price target on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

