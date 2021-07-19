Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

RNGR opened at $7.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.96. Ranger Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.11.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.19). Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $38.30 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNGR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

