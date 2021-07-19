Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
RNGR opened at $7.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.96. Ranger Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.11.
Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.19). Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $38.30 million for the quarter.
Ranger Energy Services Company Profile
Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.
