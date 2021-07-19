Rapidz (RPZX) Trading Up 11.3% Over Last Week

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Rapidz has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and $33,174.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapidz coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rapidz has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rapidz alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003294 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00046048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012793 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006622 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.36 or 0.00748854 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Rapidz Profile

Rapidz is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,847,661,820 coins. Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Buying and Selling Rapidz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rapidz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapidz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.