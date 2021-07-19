RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock Price Up 10.1%

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)’s share price rose 10.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.16 and last traded at $32.88. Approximately 8,372 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 520,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.86.

RAPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

The firm has a market cap of $809.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.23.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 1,055.86%. On average, analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $44,931.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gino Dellomo sold 103,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $2,086,360.26. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,690 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,278. Corporate insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 57.1% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,888,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 17.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 25,538 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

