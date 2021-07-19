Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Trading 7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 7% against the dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and $62,181.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,817.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,829.83 or 0.05937607 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $418.16 or 0.01356891 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.01 or 0.00369965 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00137316 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.34 or 0.00624128 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00009714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.79 or 0.00388693 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.17 or 0.00299070 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

