Ravencoin (RVN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $479.40 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0519 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $479.40 million and approximately $53.82 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003265 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000550 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00037274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00047365 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 9,241,695,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

