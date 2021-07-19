Raydium Market Cap Reaches $146.00 Million (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. Raydium has a total market cap of $146.00 million and $5.58 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.61 or 0.00008409 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00037265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00101720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00145431 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,848.49 or 0.99558901 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003225 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,033,517 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.