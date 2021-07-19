Raymond James Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrick Gold in a report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the gold and copper producer will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on GOLD. TheStreet raised Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $20.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.60. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.