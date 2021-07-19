Raymond James Analysts Give Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) a $59.00 Price Target

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) received a $59.00 price target from equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Open Text from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

OTEX traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,150. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Open Text has a 12 month low of $36.18 and a 12 month high of $52.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 86.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.30 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Open Text will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Open Text in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Open Text in the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Open Text in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in Open Text by 78.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 23,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Open Text in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. 64.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

