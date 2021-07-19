Raymond James Comments on Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.22. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.87.

Shares of CNI opened at $104.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.87. The firm has a market cap of $74.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $94.04 and a 12-month high of $119.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,255,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,003,358,000 after acquiring an additional 821,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 16.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,499,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,217,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,880 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,551,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,937,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $688,453,000 after buying an additional 419,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 35.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,557,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,441,000 after buying an additional 1,452,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.4964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

