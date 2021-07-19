Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Real Matters (TSE:REAL)

Real Matters (TSE:REAL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 58.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Real Matters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.90.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Shares of REAL stock traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 209,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,499. Real Matters has a 1-year low of C$13.87 and a 1-year high of C$33.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$16.93.

In other news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.97, for a total value of C$47,901.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,689,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$42,942,201.14. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 65,211 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total value of C$1,090,256.19. Insiders have sold 133,211 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,274 over the last three months.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.