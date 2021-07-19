Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Short Interest Update

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000,000 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the June 15th total of 3,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 837,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

RYN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE:RYN opened at $37.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Rayonier has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $38.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.76.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 432.00%.

In related news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,149,782. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $237,391.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,670 shares of company stock worth $8,165,384 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth about $44,621,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,795,000 after purchasing an additional 610,379 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,392,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,923,000 after purchasing an additional 594,657 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,331,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,177,000 after purchasing an additional 512,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 1st quarter worth about $4,665,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

